HDC Holdings swings to loss in Q3

All News 16:07 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 68.7 billion won (US$60.5 million), shifting from a profit of 85.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 158.9 billion won, up 384.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 186.2 percent to 1.1 trillion won.
