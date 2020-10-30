Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Seoul stocks sink over 2.5 pct on massive foreign sell-offs
SEOUL -- South Korean shares plunged more than 2.5 percent Friday, as major tech giants suffered a slump from massive foreign sell-offs. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 59.52 points, or 2.56 percent, to close at 2,267.15.
Some mishandled flu vaccines used for inoculation: authorities
SEOUL -- Some seasonal flu vaccines that were mishandled during storage were found to have been used for inoculation, health authorities said Friday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said some of the bottles shipped by Shinsung Pharm. Co. were used in late September in neighborhood clinics as part a nationwide flu vaccination program.
S. Korea to invest over 20 tln won in green mobility sectors: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday the government plans to invest more than 20 trillion won (US$17.7 billion) in electric vehicles and other areas of green mobility by 2025.
The president announced the investment plan, part of the administration's ambitious Korean New Deal initiative, as he traveled to a manufacturing plant of Hyundai Motor Co. in the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan.
LG Chem stays No. 1 in EV battery market this year
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd. was the world's biggest supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the first nine months of this year thanks to robust demand from global automakers, a market research firm said Friday.
South Korea's largest chemical company accounted for a 24.6 percent share of the global EV market in the January-September period, with 19.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery production capacity, according to SNE Research.
Man gets suspended prison sentence for breaching self-quarantine rule
SEOUL -- A quarantine violator was given a suspended prison sentence by a Seoul court Friday after being convicted of illegally leaving his designated self-isolation accommodation several times before testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Seoul Western District Court sentenced the violator, identified only as a 29-year-old, to six months in prison, suspended for two years, for breaching the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act and ordered him to complete 120 hours of community service.
Busan film festival closes safely amid pandemic
SEOUL -- The 25th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) came to a close Friday, with its experimental hybrid format off to a good start amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This year's BIFF, which opened Oct. 21 for a 10-day run, screened 192 films from 68 countries at the Busan Cinema Center (BCC) in the southern port city of Busan, along with the opening film "Septet: The Story of Hong Kong."
