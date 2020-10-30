Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung remains in red in Q3

All News 17:07 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 78.1 billion won (US$68.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the July-September period was 45.4 billion won, up 111.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.8 percent to 719.5 billion won.
