(LEAD) From MVP-worthy slugger to bearded aces, foreign players dominate KBO statistical leaderboards

On the hitting side, KT Wiz outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. has been a threat to win the batting Triple Crown for most of the season, though he has come up short in the batting title. Rojas led the KBO with 47 home runs and 135 RBIs but fell to third place in batting average with .349 after going 1-for-5 Friday. Son Ah-seop of the Lotte Giants finished at .352. Choi Hyoung-woo of the Kia Tigers is the leader with .354 with one more game left on Saturday.