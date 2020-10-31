Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 31, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/09 Cloudy 30
Incheon 17/10 Cloudy 30
Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/04 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 19/07 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/11 Sunny 10
(END)
