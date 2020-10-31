KT Wiz slugger Rojas Jr. comes up one category shy of KBO Triple Crown

A 1-for-5 night at the plate Friday ensured that Rojas Jr. would not get the Triple Crown. Only two KBO players have won it -- Lee Man-soo in 1984 for the Samsung Lions, and Lee Dae-ho in 2006 and 2010 for the Lotte Giants. Batting average and RBIs are no longer revered as viable statistics among more analytically savvy fans and observers -- they're considered random with an element of luck involved -- but there's still something romantic about having the highest batting average and most home runs, plus most RBIs, all at the same time.