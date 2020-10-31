Korean-language dailies

-- 'OEM' fund floats in capital market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Over 200 prosecutors criticize justice minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- 230 prosecutors in protest against justice minister Choo (Donga llbo)

-- Democratic Party to produce candidates for Seoul, Busan mayoral races (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump's victory highly unlikely ... different from 4 yrs ago (Segye Times)

-- 230 prosecutors stand against justice ministry (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump vs. Biden (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Regulator orders 6-month suspension of cable channel MBN (Hankyoreh)

-- Cable channel MBN suspended for 6 months (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon visits Hyundai Motor's Ulsan factory (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon vows to provide 1.33 mln electric, hydrogen cars (Korea Economic Daily)

