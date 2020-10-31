BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastar BTS will debut its highly anticipated new single, called "Life Goes On," at a U.S. music award show next month, the band's agency said Saturday.
The seven-member boy band will hold a live performance at this year's American Music Awards scheduled for Nov. 22 (local time), according to Big Hit Entertainment.
The upcoming new album, "BE (Deluxe Edition)," will be released next month, following February's "Map Of The Soul: 7."
Other details of the lead title have not been released.
BTS will also perform its latest hit "Dynamite" at the American Music Awards.
The song was the group's first song entirely in English. It became the top Billboard Hot 100 single, making them the first Korean group to debut at the top spot.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
3
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
4
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
5
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
3
K League football player found dead; police suspect suicide
-
4
(LEAD) PM calls for response readiness against COVID-19 on Halloween weekend
-
5
New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day, cluster infections in focus