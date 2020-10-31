Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea confirms 3rd MIS-C cases

All News 14:58 October 31, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- An additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been confirmed in South Korea, bringing the total caseload to three, health authorities said Saturday.

The 14-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital and recovered from the disease earlier this year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

KDCA has conducted an investigation into eight suspected MIS-C cases and confirmed that a total of three children had the syndrome that affects several organs and systems in the body.

The symptoms of MIS-C include inflammation of the blood vessels, swollen hands and feet, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The girl first had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient and was admitted to a hospital for treatment in September, the KDCA said.

She was later readmitted for other symptoms and confirmed to be an MIS-C case in mid-October, the authorities said. The girl is currently in stable condition.

The KDCA earlier published a case definition for the disease.

It refers to children and adolescents under 19 who show symptoms of a fever of 38 C or above lasting 24 hours or longer, with inflammation and multisystem involvement of two or more organs in severe clinical condition requiring hospitalization.

