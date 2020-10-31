Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Interim manager for KBO club Wyverns resigns over team's poor performance

All News 16:43 October 31, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The interim manager for the South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns has resigned, leaving a leadership vacuum for a team coming off its worst season in 20 years.

The Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Saturday bench coach Park Kyung-oan, who served as interim skipper in the absence of ailing Youm Kyoung-youb, expressed his intent to resign following their season finale from the previous night. The club accepted his resignation Saturday.

This file photo from Aug. 14, 2020, shows SK Wyverns' interim manager Park Kyung-oan during the top of the second inning of a Korea Baeball Organization regular season game against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Youm fell ill and briefly lost consciousness during a game on June 25, and Park assumed the interim managerial role from that point. Youm returned on Sept. 1 but lasted only five games because of recurring health problems. Youm himself resigned before Friday's game.

Park, 48, has spent 18 years with the Wyverns' organization -- 11 years as a player, and then the rest as their minor league manager, player development director, battery coach and bench coach.

The Wyverns finished in ninth place among 10 teams at 51-92-1 (wins-losses-ties) for a .357 winning percentage. It's the second-lowest winning percentage in franchise history, ahead of only the .338 mark (44-86-3) from their inaugural season in 2000.

"While working as the team's interim manager, I realized I had so much room for improvement," Park said in a club statement. "I feel responsible for our team's poor performance this year. I also thought it was time for a change of scenery."

The Wyverns are already in the midst of a major shakeup. They recently brought in their former general manager, Min Kyung-sam, as new club president. Earlier Saturday, they announced signings of two new pitchers, Wilmer Font and Artie Lewicki.

The Wyverns acknowledged Friday that former national team manager Son Dong-yol had interviewed for the managerial job. They're expected to name their new skipper sometime next week.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

