Exports decline again in Oct. on virus resurgence
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outbound shipments dipped 3.6 percent in October from a year earlier, snapping the previous month's brief rebound, data showed Sunday, due to the resurgence of new coronavirus cases around the globe and fewer working days.
Outbound shipments came to US$44.9 billion last month, compared to $46.6 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports moved down 5.8 percent to $39 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $5.9 billion.
The latest figure roughly falls in line with market expectations. According to a poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, the country's October exports were expected to have decreased 3.12 percent on-year.
The country enjoyed a 4.5 percent rise in its outbound shipments in February, the first on-year rebound in 14 months, before it suffered full-fledged economic fallout from the pandemic.
Exports fell again in March as the number of COVID-19 cases around the globe escalated and the pace of decline further accelerated, plunging 25.5 percent in April and 23.6 percent in May.
Asia's fourth-largest economy had extended its slump in exports to a sixth month in August, as the new coronavirus around the globe continued to strain business activities, before rebounding 7.7 percent in September.
The pace of recovery may be moderate for the trade-driven economy because new waves of coronavirus infections recently gripped the United States and European nations, it added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
3
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
4
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
5
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
1
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
2
K League football player found dead; police suspect suicide
-
3
New virus cases above 100 for 4th day, cluster infections in focus
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
Popular Seoul areas crowded on Halloween night despite COVID-19 woes