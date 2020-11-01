Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 01, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/12 Rain 60

Incheon 16/14 Rain 70

Suwon 15/11 Sunny 60

Cheongju 14/11 Rain 60

Daejeon 14/10 Rain 60

Chuncheon 14/09 Sunny 70

Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 15/11 Rain 60

Gwangju 16/11 Rain 60

Jeju 22/14 Sunny 60

Daegu 15/09 Rain 70

Busan 19/13 Cloudy 30

(END)

