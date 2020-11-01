Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints new minister for food and drug safety

All News 11:19 November 01, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Sunday appointed Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip as the new head of the food and drug safety ministry.

Moon also appointed 11 other vice minister level officials, including Vice Labor Minister Lim Seo-jeong as senior presidential secretary for jobs.

This file image shows the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#President Moon #appointments
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!