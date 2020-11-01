Moon appoints new minister for food and drug safety
All News 11:19 November 01, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Sunday appointed Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip as the new head of the food and drug safety ministry.
Moon also appointed 11 other vice minister level officials, including Vice Labor Minister Lim Seo-jeong as senior presidential secretary for jobs.
