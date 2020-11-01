Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme

All News 15:28 November 01, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Sunday announced a new social distancing scheme based on five levels instead of three.

Chung made the announcement during a government COVID-19 meeting, saying the new plan will help efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This photo shows Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun delivering remarks during a government COVID-19 meeting at the main government complex in Seoul on Nov. 1, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#prime minister #social distancing
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!