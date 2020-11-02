Korean-language dailies

-- Social distancing scheme newly divided into five levels (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 90 mln cast ballots early, who should smile? (Kookmin Daily)

--Social distancing scheme divided into five, operation limited as little as possible (Donga llbo)

-- 92 mln cast ballots early, chaos after election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Halloween-induced infections, time-ticking bomb (Segye Times)

-- Victory like 4 years ago vs. it's different this time (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. election decided early through early cast ballots (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party moves to revise party constitution in order to run in Seoul, Busan by-elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Social distancing remains at Level 1 when less than 100 new cases in wider Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Restaurant business possible even when daily cases over 800 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Real estate in provincial region in chaos due to new regulation (Korea Economic Daily)

