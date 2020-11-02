Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:56 November 02, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 2

Korean-language dailies
-- Social distancing scheme newly divided into five levels (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 90 mln cast ballots early, who should smile? (Kookmin Daily)
--Social distancing scheme divided into five, operation limited as little as possible (Donga llbo)
-- 92 mln cast ballots early, chaos after election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Halloween-induced infections, time-ticking bomb (Segye Times)
-- Victory like 4 years ago vs. it's different this time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. election decided early through early cast ballots (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party moves to revise party constitution in order to run in Seoul, Busan by-elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Social distancing remains at Level 1 when less than 100 new cases in wider Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Restaurant business possible even when daily cases over 800 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Real estate in provincial region in chaos due to new regulation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- New distancing system will have five tiers (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump vs Biden: Key advisors give clue to future foreign policy (Korea Herald)
-- Private sector inter-Korean exchanges frozen (Korea Times)
(END)

