Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 02, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/07 Cloudy 30
Incheon 14/08 Cloudy 30
Suwon 15/06 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 16/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/08 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 15/05 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 18/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/10 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/13 Cloudy 0
Jeju 19/16 Cloudy 20
Daegu 18/12 Cloudy 0
Busan 20/14 Cloudy 0
(END)
