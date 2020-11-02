Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 02, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/07 Cloudy 30

Incheon 14/08 Cloudy 30

Suwon 15/06 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 16/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/08 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 15/05 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 18/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/10 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/13 Cloudy 0

Jeju 19/16 Cloudy 20

Daegu 18/12 Cloudy 0

Busan 20/14 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!