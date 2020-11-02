Apple's ECG monitoring app available in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Apple Inc. said Monday its electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring app on Apple Watch is now available in South Korea as the U.S. tech giant tries to expand its presence in the wearables market here with upgraded health-related features.
Apple said local consumers who have Apple Watch Series 4 or later can use its ECG app through software updates after it recently secured an approval from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
Apple's ECG app records a person's heartbeat and rhythm using sensors on Apple Watch. It can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular heart rhythm, for possible arrhythmia.
The ECG app on Apple Watch was first released in 2018 but was only available to consumers in select markets then due to health device regulations in each country.
Apple is the world's largest smartwatch vendor, accounting for a 51.4 percent revenue share in the global market in the first half of the year, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.
The launch of such an app on Apple Watch will heat up smartwatch competition here as Samsung Electronics Co. also recently launched an upgraded health tracking app with ECG and blood pressure monitoring functions on its Galaxy Watch devices in the domestic market.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
(3rd LD) PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme
-
2
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
3
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
4
Popular Seoul areas crowded on Halloween night despite COVID-19 woes
-
5
(LEAD) PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme