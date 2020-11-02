Celltrion inks supply agreement for COVID-19 test kit in U.S.
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. said Monday it has signed an agreement worth 210 billion won (US$185 million) to supply a diagnostic kit for the novel coronavirus in the United States.
Under the agreement, Celltrion's rapid antigen kit, Sampinute, will be distributed by Prime Healthcare Distributors in the U.S. The kit was co-developed by local health care firm BBB.
Sampinute won an emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for commercialization late last month.
Sampinute is an electrochemical immunoassay test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen from swab samples, composed of one-time use test cartridges and a portable analyzer, the company said.
Celltrion said its other rapid antibody diagnostic test (RDT) kit for the coronavirus, named DiaTrust, also came out in the market. The test is co-developed by the South Korean in-vitro diagnostic company Humasis.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
(3rd LD) PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme
-
2
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
3
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
4
Popular Seoul areas crowded on Halloween night despite COVID-19 woes
-
5
(LEAD) PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme