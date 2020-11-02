Korea Shipbuilding inks 425 bln won deal to build 2 LNG carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilding holding company Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has signed a 425 billion won (US$375 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for a European company.
The 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers to be built by Korea Shipbuilding's unit Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. are scheduled to be delivered starting in the second half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
Chances are high that Korea Shipbuilding will get an additional order, as the deal has an option to build an additional two same-sized LNG carriers, the company said in a separate statement.
Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to build eight LNG carriers so far this year, the company said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
