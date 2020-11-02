Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to allow people to exchange foreign bills at convenience stores

All News 11:21 November 02, 2020

SEJONG, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it will allow people to exchange the Korean currency for foreign currency banknotes at convenience stores starting next year, as part of its efforts to ease regulations in the foreign exchange market.

Under the move, people can ask banks to exchange the Korean won for foreign bills via smartphone applications, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

They can then get the foreign bills at automated teller machines in convenience stores, the ministry said.

The ministry said it will soon begin talks with operators of convenience stores to launch the service starting in March next year.

S. Korea to allow people to exchange foreign bills at convenience stores - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FX market-deregulation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!