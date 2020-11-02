Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Decent jobs key to resettlement of N. Korean defectors: unification minister

All News 11:45 November 02, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Providing North Korean defectors with decent jobs is key to their resettlement in South Korea, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday, pledging to provide them with better jobs "both in quantity and quality."

Lee made the remarks during his speech at a special exhibition displaying products manufactured by defectors held at the National Assembly, saying the ministry is working hard to help defectors land jobs, including opening a job center at Hanawon, a state-run resettlement center for newly arrived defectors.

The ministry has increased next year's budget for wage subsidies to allow selected individuals to receive an additional 500,000 won (US$440), he added.

This marks the second exhibition since it was launched last year. Products from 20 businesses that employ or are owned by a defector will be displayed this year.

