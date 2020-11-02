LG Electronics reaffirms plan to build 2nd R&D center in Vietnam
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, on Monday reaffirmed a plan to build its second research and development (R&D) center in Vietnam as it tries to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian market.
LG recently signed an agreement with Vietnamese real estate developer Trung Nam Land Joint Stock Co. to set up the center at the Da Nang Information Technology Park Tower in Danang, central Vietnam, according to the sources.
The deal follows the company's memorandum of understanding with Danang's Investment Promotion Agency last month on its R&D center establishment in the city.
LG reportedly plans to set up another R&D center dedicated to its vehicle component solutions business in Danang, but the sources said its research field could expand with more of its subsidiaries participating.
South Korea's No. 2 electronics company already runs a R&D center focused on its vehicle component solutions business in Hanoi.
LG has been trying to foster Vietnam as its major global production base.
In 2014, LG set up a plant in Haiphong, northern Vietnam, producing home appliances, smartphones and in-vehicle infotainment components.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
2
(5th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
5
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS