Hyundai's Oct. sales fall 4.2 pct on overseas slump
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 4.2 percent last month from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak continued to affect overseas sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 385,947 vehicles in October, down from 402,712 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 1.2 percent to 65,669 units last month from 64,912 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models, such as the Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson SUV models.
But overseas sales declined 5.2 percent to 320,278 units from 337,800 during the same period.
From January to October, sales dropped 18 percent to 2,991,101 autos from 3,632,381 in the same period of last year.
