KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 158,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 158,500 DN 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,190 UP 100
LotteFood 306,500 UP 500
AmoreG 43,800 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 170,500 UP 6,000
NEXENTIRE 5,260 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 149,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 23,350 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 43,100 UP 400
TaekwangInd 750,000 UP 40,000
LG Corp. 68,500 UP 700
KAL 20,100 UP 150
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
Donga Socio Holdings 107,000 UP 500
SK hynix 79,600 DN 300
Youngpoong 491,500 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 30,750 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,900 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 UP 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,050 UP 450
Kogas 27,800 UP 550
Hanwha 24,600 UP 550
KPIC 196,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,650 UP 280
SKC 73,900 UP 700
GC Corp 301,500 UP 1,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,050 DN 50
GS E&C 27,800 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 440,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,280 UP 10
POSCO 216,000 UP 8,000
SPC SAMLIP 66,000 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG SDS 170,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 21,850 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,625 UP 65
LS 53,700 UP 1,900
Binggrae 55,600 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 45,100 UP 850
SamsungElec 57,400 UP 800
