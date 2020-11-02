KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GCH Corp 23,550 UP 1,050
NHIS 9,820 UP 280
LotteChilsung 86,500 UP 600
SK Discovery 64,300 UP 1,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15000 UP100
KiaMtr 51,500 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,200 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 31,750 UP 1,400
HITEJINRO 33,650 UP 150
Yuhan 60,700 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 47,350 UP 750
DaelimInd 77,400 DN 600
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 UP 600
SKNetworks 4,535 0
ORION Holdings 12,500 UP 100
Daesang 24,250 UP 200
DB HiTek 32,100 UP 150
CJ 76,500 UP 500
SBC 9,700 UP 300
JWPHARMA 30,600 DN 200
LGInt 16,150 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 6,160 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,300 UP 1,600
BoryungPharm 14,300 UP 300
L&L 10,400 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,200 UP 1,300
Shinsegae 209,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 285,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 27,700 UP 200
Hyosung 74,500 UP 500
LOTTE 28,800 UP 400
HANJINKAL 79,000 UP 4,300
MERITZ SECU 3,320 UP 30
HtlShilla 74,900 UP 700
Hanmi Science 53,800 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 134,000 UP 500
Hanssem 94,600 UP 400
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,100 UP 130
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
2
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
3
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
4
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
5
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
3
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
4
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
5
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
1
(3rd LD) PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme
-
2
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases return to double digits, cluster infections still worrisome
-
4
Popular Seoul areas crowded on Halloween night despite COVID-19 woes
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities