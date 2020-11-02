KSOE 79,600 UP 1,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,750 UP 3,050

GS Retail 32,650 UP 550

Ottogi 535,000 UP 3,000

IlyangPharm 70,200 DN 900

F&F 92,700 UP 1,800

KumhoPetrochem 133,500 UP 500

Mobis 226,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,400 UP 300

HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 UP 20

S-1 82,000 UP 400

Hanchem 140,500 DN 500

OCI 64,800 UP 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 50,100 UP 500

KorZinc 384,000 UP 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,060 UP 10

SYC 50,300 UP 2,150

HyundaiMipoDock 28,900 UP 900

IS DONGSEO 38,200 0

S-Oil 55,000 UP 700

LG Innotek 151,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 235,500 UP 2,500

HMM 9,270 UP 300

HYUNDAI WIA 42,250 UP 500

UNID 43,500 UP 50

KEPCO 20,350 UP 400

Asiana Airlines 3,615 UP 40

Hanon Systems 11,300 UP 100

SK 183,000 UP 500

COWAY 70,800 UP 1,400

DAEKYO 3,715 DN 75

GKL 12,050 UP 50

IBK 8,440 UP 270

SamsungSecu 32,500 UP 400

Handsome 28,250 UP 400

KG DONGBU STL 7,790 UP 30

LOTTE SHOPPING 85,700 UP 2,300

SKTelecom 215,000 UP 1,000

S&T MOTIV 51,500 UP 1,000

HyundaiElev 37,300 UP 100

(MORE)