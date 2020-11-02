KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 79,600 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,750 UP 3,050
GS Retail 32,650 UP 550
Ottogi 535,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 70,200 DN 900
F&F 92,700 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 133,500 UP 500
Mobis 226,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,400 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 UP 20
S-1 82,000 UP 400
Hanchem 140,500 DN 500
OCI 64,800 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 50,100 UP 500
KorZinc 384,000 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,060 UP 10
SYC 50,300 UP 2,150
HyundaiMipoDock 28,900 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 38,200 0
S-Oil 55,000 UP 700
LG Innotek 151,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 235,500 UP 2,500
HMM 9,270 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 42,250 UP 500
UNID 43,500 UP 50
KEPCO 20,350 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 3,615 UP 40
Hanon Systems 11,300 UP 100
SK 183,000 UP 500
COWAY 70,800 UP 1,400
DAEKYO 3,715 DN 75
GKL 12,050 UP 50
IBK 8,440 UP 270
SamsungSecu 32,500 UP 400
Handsome 28,250 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 7,790 UP 30
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,700 UP 2,300
SKTelecom 215,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 51,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 37,300 UP 100
