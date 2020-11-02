Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 November 02, 2020

DWS 24,950 UP 2,250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,100 UP 450
NamhaeChem 7,910 UP 10
DONGSUH 28,950 0
BGF 4,050 UP 35
SamsungEng 11,500 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 3,590 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 UP 1,850
CheilWorldwide 21,200 UP 350
KT 22,350 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL142000 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 14,500 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,000 UP 800
KT&G 82,700 UP 1,700
DHICO 13,900 UP 150
LG Display 14,350 UP 300
Kangwonland 21,200 UP 100
NAVER 285,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 334,500 UP 4,500
NCsoft 778,000 UP 2,000
DSME 21,400 UP 50
DSINFRA 8,400 UP 80
DWEC 3,050 UP 50
Donga ST 84,600 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,300 0
CJ CheilJedang 358,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 163,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 27,600 UP 100
LGH&H 1,531,000 UP 31,000
LGCHEM 623,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 15,600 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,600 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,650 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 85,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 244,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 23,250 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 90,800 DN 400
