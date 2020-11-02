KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,500 UP 2,300
KIH 69,700 UP 1,100
LOTTE Himart 30,800 UP 200
GS 33,150 UP 150
CJ CGV 19,950 DN 150
LIG Nex1 28,050 0
Fila Holdings 40,600 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,250 UP 1,850
HANWHA LIFE 1,560 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 158,500 UP 500
LF 15,150 UP 500
FOOSUNG 8,990 UP 80
SK Innovation 122,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 24,750 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 42,000 UP 1,900
Hansae 17,100 DN 600
LG HAUSYS 63,600 DN 2,500
Youngone Corp 28,000 DN 400
KOLON IND 35,950 UP 550
HanmiPharm 269,000 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 5,700 UP 190
emart 147,000 UP 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 44,600 UP 550
DoubleUGames 61,500 0
CUCKOO 93,600 UP 2,400
COSMAX 107,000 UP 2,000
MANDO 37,600 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 698,000 UP 16,000
INNOCEAN 58,100 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,450 UP 2,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,150 UP 250
Netmarble 121,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S219500 UP5000
ORION 111,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 120,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 347,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 19,850 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 9,230 UP 340
(END)
