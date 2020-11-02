Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police

All News 15:50 November 02, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Popular comedian Park Ji-sun was found dead alongside her mother at her home in Seoul, police said.

The exact cause of her death is still unknown.

This file photo shows comedian Park Ji-sun hosting an event in Seoul on Dec. 4, 2019. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!