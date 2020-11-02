(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 5-6)
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Popular female comedian Park Ji-sun was found dead alongside her mother at her home in Seoul, police said Monday.
Police discovered them lying dead at around 1:44 p.m. at Park's residence in Seoul's Mapo district after getting a report from her father that he could not contact either of them.
At her house, police found a one-page note presumed to have been written by Park's mother. But investigators did not disclose its content due to her family's request.
Park, 35, was reportedly under treatment for an unspecified illness and had been living with her mother.
While the exact cause of her death is still unknown, police suspect she might have taken her own life with her mother. Police have not found any indications of foul play yet, with the conducting of an autopsy dependent on the bereaved family's decision.
The memorial altar for Park and her mother was set up at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul.
Hailing from Incheon, a port city west of Seoul, Park was considered a versatile comedian who deftly emceed K-pop showcases and press calls for television programs.
Following a brief acting stint, the Korea University alumni debuted as a comedian in 2007 after passing an audition at broadcaster KBS. She proved to be a major rookie, sweeping an award for new comedians in her first year of debut.
Park won several other awards later in her career, cementing her reputation as a talented and popular female comedian in South Korea.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
4
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
5
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(3rd LD) PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases return to double digits, cluster infections still worrisome
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13