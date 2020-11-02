S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 2, 2020
All News 16:30 November 02, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.698 0.680 +1.8
3-year TB 0.971 0.935 +3.6
10-year TB 1.602 1.546 +5.6
2-year MSB 0.876 0.847 +2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.273 2.247 +2.6
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
