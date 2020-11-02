Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Economy will recover from fallout, return to normal trajectory in H1 2021: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in predicted Monday that South Korea's economy will be able to return to a normal track in the first half of next year if the current trend of economic rebound from the new coronavirus pandemic continues in the fourth quarter.
"When reviewing recent indicators, we can see that the economy is rapidly recovering by overcoming the recent difficulties," Moon said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
-----------------
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
SEOUL -- Popular female comedian Park Ji-sun was found dead alongside her mother at her home in Seoul, police said.
Police discovered them lying dead at around 1:44 p.m. after getting a report from her father that he could not contact both of them.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring activity at N. Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex: officials
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are closely watching movements at North Korea's main Yongbyon nuclear complex, military authorities said Monday, amid a report on signs of brisk activities there.
Last week, 38 North, a U.S. website monitoring North Korea, reported that activity has picked up throughout the Yongbyon site, citing commercial satellite imagery showing "smoke or vapor" emanated from a building just south of its uranium enrichment plant.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ex-President Lee Myung-bak jailed again following Supreme Court's ruling in corruption case
SEOUL -- Former President Lee Myung-bak was put behind bars again on Monday afternoon, following the Supreme Court's decision last week to confirm a 17-year jail sentence handed down by an appeals court in a corruption case.
The 78-year-old has been out of jail since February, as he appealed a court's decision to deny him bail.
-----------------
Local gov'ts readjusting social distancing rules in line with new five-tier system
SEOUL -- Local governments are scurrying to readjust their coronavirus response measures following the central government's decision over the weekend to adopt a five-tier social distancing system in place of the current three-tier scheme to enforce more detailed and regionally tailored antivirus guidelines, officials said Monday.
Under the current three-tier system introduced four months ago, the entire nation has been usually put under the same distancing level regardless of regional differences in new COVID-19 cases and the emergence of infection clusters in specific districts.
-----------------
K League champs Jeonbuk going for 'double' in FA Cup final
SEOUL -- Fresh off their fourth consecutive K League 1 championship, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will now chase their second major trophy of the year at the largest national tournament this week.
Jeonbuk will renew their rivalry with fellow K League 1 outfit Ulsan Hyundai FC in the two-legged final of the FA Cup, organized by the Korea Football Association (KFA). Ulsan will host the opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, some 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The second leg will be at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of the capital, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
