Moon offers condolences to Turkey, Greece over quake damages
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in conveyed condolence messages to the leaders of Turkey and Greece, which suffered a heavy blow from a powerful earthquake, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
In notes sent to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Moon expressed regret over deaths attributable to the 7.0-magnitude earthquake and offered his condolences, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon also expressed his hope that the two nations will quickly recover from damages and that COVID-19 situations will be stabilized at an early date, it added.
The quake struck the Aegean Sea off Greece and Turkey last Friday, leaving a number of people dead or injured.
