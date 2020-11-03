Twins walk off on Heroes to take KBO's Wild Card

Lee Hyung-jong kept the Twins' hopes alive with a leadoff double to left field in the bottom 13th, with left fielder Kim Hye-seong unable to make a diving grab on a ball that dropped in front of him. Two batters later, Kim Min-sung lined a single to right that put the men at the corners. Lee was unable to score from second on the hit, as he had to make sure the ball wouldn't be caught by leaping first baseman Park Byung-ho.