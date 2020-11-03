Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Day has arrived for 'next 4 years of United States' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party only considers hard-line supporters, party-member vote with only 26 pct turnout under controversy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Today will decide fate of 'America-first' policy (Donga llbo)
-- Dice has been cast between submission, insubordination (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. election in chaos, result to arrive after opening mail-in ballots (Segye Times)
-- Submission or insubordination, U.S. democracy at crossroads (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump, Biden's war in Pennsylvania (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Day has come for U.S. election with embers of insubordination, riots (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden ahead, road to White House still foggy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Galaxy S21 to arrive earlier than scheduled (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Declared value of properties to be only increased to 80 pct of market prices (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP decides to field candidates in next year's by-elections (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- School outbreaks leave dozens sick, hundreds quarantined (Korea Herald)
-- Korea faces dilemma over Yoo's WTO bid (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
5
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
5
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police