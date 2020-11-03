Korean-language dailies

-- Day has arrived for 'next 4 years of United States' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party only considers hard-line supporters, party-member vote with only 26 pct turnout under controversy (Kookmin Daily)

-- Today will decide fate of 'America-first' policy (Donga llbo)

-- Dice has been cast between submission, insubordination (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. election in chaos, result to arrive after opening mail-in ballots (Segye Times)

-- Submission or insubordination, U.S. democracy at crossroads (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump, Biden's war in Pennsylvania (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Day has come for U.S. election with embers of insubordination, riots (Hankyoreh)

-- Biden ahead, road to White House still foggy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Galaxy S21 to arrive earlier than scheduled (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Declared value of properties to be only increased to 80 pct of market prices (Korea Economic Daily)

