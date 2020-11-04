Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:13 November 04, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Trump confident of 'reversal,' Biden optimistic about 'judgment' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- What will be fate of hot, dangerous, very contentious U.S. presidential election? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Florida, Pennsylvania to decide winner (Donga llbo)
-- Worst divide, beginning after end; there has been no presidential election like this in U.S. history (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Shadow of 'insubordinance, violence' U.S. democracy to be judged (Segye Times)
-- Yoon: Investigation of living power is prosecution reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Loss of dignity, uncertainty of result acceptance; No previous U.S. presidential election was insecure like this (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Park deok-heum's '300 bln-won order' could have been prevented if there was conflict of interest act (Hankyoreh)
-- End of 'Trump era' or 4-year extension? Whole world is watching (Hankook Ilbo)
-- FSS' reckless management, 413 in slack jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- For 1st time in 16 years, Supreme Court to push for 'labor court' system (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Compromise on two tax issues (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul braces for uncertainty on peninsula as US heads to polls (Korea Herald)
-- Polarized Americans go to polls to elect president (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!