(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 3)

In Sunday's emergency meeting, the government decided to divide the existing three social distancing levels into five — Level 1, Level 1.5, Level 2, Level 2,5 and Level 3 — based on the weekly average of confirmed cases instead of the previous biweekly average. Diversifying the distancing standards could be necessary. But we wonder what are the grounds for health authorities to set the standards at less than 100 cases for Level 1, at over 300 cases for Level 2 and at more than 800 cases for Level 3.