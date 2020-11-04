(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 4)

It is clear that South Korea faces a tough international environment regardless of the result of the U.S. election due to a heated battle for geopolitical supremacy between America and China. Whoever wins the election, that will not change. Therefore, the Moon administration, which has been walking on a tight rope between the two giants -- as seen in its deliberate reluctance to join the U.S.-led Economic Prosperity Network (EPN) for fear of China's retaliation -- will have to find a new balance. If Biden wins, his administration's pressure on South Korea to share more of the defense costs -- as the Trump administration persistently demanded -- could subside. Instead, Biden will likely demand Korea play a bigger role on global issues involving the alliance. Biden's victory will also translate into increasing pressure on Seoul to improve its relations with Tokyo to help contain China's dramatic rise.