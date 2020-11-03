Industry ministry to launch new division on future cars
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it will launch a new division under its wing, which will be in charge of spearheading the country's future car sector in line with the country's blueprint on the automobile segment.
The new division will also center on developing electric vehicle and hydrogen car-related technologies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The new body will officially launch Nov. 11.
The decision came in line with the country's efforts to foster environment-friendly automobiles as the nation's new growth engine.
Last week, South Korea announced it will increase the number of accumulated sales of electric cars and hydrogen fuel cell automobiles to 1.13 million and 200,000, respectively, by 2025.
It will mark a sharp growth from September when the accumulated number of EVs on roads here reached 120,000 units, while those of hydrogen cars came to around 9,500 units.
To make eco-friendly cars more affordable, the country will also make efforts to extend tax deductions on the purchase of such automobiles by 2022 and work closely with private firms to slash the price of major parts.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police