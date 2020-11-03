Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:14 November 03, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 08/04 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 11/04 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 09/00 Sunny 0
Gangneung 11/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/07 Sunny 20
Jeju 15/13 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/06 Sunny 10
Busan 14/09 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
Most Saved
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police