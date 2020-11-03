Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

November 03, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 08/04 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 11/04 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 09/00 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/07 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/13 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/06 Sunny 10

Busan 14/09 Sunny 0

