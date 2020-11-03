New virus cases below 100 for 2nd day amid concerns over post-Halloween surge
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus infections stayed in double digits for the second consecutive day Tuesday, but concerns remain over cluster infections following Halloween celebrations over the weekend.
The country added 75 more COVID-19 cases, including 46 local infections, raising the total caseload to 26,807, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The figure marked a fall from Monday when the triple-digit growth fell back to double digits for the first time in six days, the KDCA said.
The number of locally transmitted cases slipped below 50 for the first time in two weeks, while 29 were infected abroad, it said.
Since the country eased its three-tier social distancing measures by one notch to the lowest level on Oct. 12, the daily figures have shown ups and downs, hovering around 100.
The latest cases came mostly from senior nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities, but sporadic community infections have taken place at small gatherings of family and friends across the country.
Health authorities are still on guard against case increases this week as young people gathered at clubs and bars in Seoul for Halloween parties over the weekend in the middle of eased social distancing measures.
Authorities are paying keen attention to the latest cases, which could affect the new social distancing precautions set to take effect Saturday.
On Sunday, the authorities announced a new five-tier social distancing scheme with more specific and tailored antivirus steps, four months after the government made public the three-tier guidelines.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police