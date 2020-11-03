N. Korea says no confirmed cases of coronavirus: WHO
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not reported any outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, a recent World Health Organization report showed.
The North has conducted tests on 10,462 people and claims that no cases had been reported as of Oct. 29, according to the agency's latest weekly situation report on COVID-19.
Among the 5,368 people identified as suspected patients in the North, eight were foreigners, WHO said.
A total of 161 people were quarantined from Oct. 15 to 22, bringing the total number of released patients to 32,011 as of Oct. 22, according to the agency. It said that 846 North Korean nationals were suspected of having the coronavirus during this period as a result of "intensified surveillance," adding that all tested negative.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has been relatively swift with its antivirus campaign by closing its border earlier this year and toughening quarantine measures.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police