Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC Q3 net profit down 40.7 pct. to 13.4 bln won

All News 10:02 November 03, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 13.4 billion won (US$11.8 million), down 40.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 55.3 billion won, up 44 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 19.7 percent to 723.7 billion won.

The operating profit was 12.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!