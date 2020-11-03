LG launches eco-friendly clothing line in collaboration with online retailer
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday unveiled an eco-friendly clothing line in collaboration with a British online shopping mall as the South Korean tech giant pushes marketing for its clothing care appliances.
LG said it has joined hands with online premium fashion retailer Net-A-Porter to launch a limited-edition clothing line named "LG X Net-A-Porter Sustainable Collection."
The two sides cooperated with global fashion brands, including Le Kasha of France, Mara Hoffman of the United States and Bondi Born of Australia, to release 13 types of environmental friendly clothing.
LG said the launch of the new clothing line is part of its "Care for What You Wear" global campaign that aims to protect the environment by reducing fabric waste.
It added that the clothes from the new brand can be easily managed through its clothing care appliances, including the Styler, LG's steam closet that keeps clothes fresh and deodorized, without dry cleaning.
