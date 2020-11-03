Seoul shares extend gains late Tue. morning ahead of U.S. election
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Tuesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 39.76 points, or 1.73 percent, to 2,339.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index rallied after a 1.46 percent hike the previous session, hoping that the stocks will advance after the U.S. election.
The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting also boosted investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 percent Monday (New York time). The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 2.3 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.23 percent.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 2.09 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.76 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 1.15 percent, and Celltrion surged 4.7 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem spiked 5.3 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, rose 0.59 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.23 percent, but its rival Kakao edged up 0.15 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
Refund Sisters: latest K-pop sensation that S. Korea is raving about
-
4
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police