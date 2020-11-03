Doosan Infracore produces 200,000th excavator in China
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. said Tuesday its Chinese unit has produced its 200,000th excavator in the country.
The accumulated output came 26 years after South Korea's leading construction equipment maker entered the Chinese market in October 1994, the company said in an emailed statement.
The Chinese excavator market is expected to grow by 275,000 units this year, surpassing last year's overall sales of 200,000 units, Doosan Infracore said.
Sales of excavators by the company rose 21 percent to 14,348 units in the first nine month of this year, compared with 15,000 units last year.
Doosan Infracore has been up for sale as part of its cash-strapped parent Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.'s self-rescue plan.
Shortlisted candidates to buy the stake in Doosan Infracore were a consortium of GS Engineering & Construction Corp. and private equity fund Dominus Investment, as well as another consortium of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. and Korea Development Bank Investment, a unit of state-run Korea Development Bank.
Ready-mixed concrete maker Eugene Group and three local private equity funds -- Glenwood PE, MBK Partners and Eastbridge Partners -- also were reportedly included on the shortlist.
Last March, Doosan Heavy obtained a cash injection of 3 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) from its creditors, including KDB, to prepare itself for its short-term debts worth 4.2 trillion won, which should be paid within this year.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police