(2nd LD) S. Korea's inflation grows at slowest pace in 4 months in Oct.
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the slowest pace in four months in October due largely to one-off state subsidies for mobile phone bills, data showed Tuesday, underscoring the country's low inflationary pressure.
The consumer price index inched up 0.1 percent on-year last month, sharply slowing from a 1 percent on-year gain in the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Moon says S. Korea's 2050 carbon-neutral goal is 'heavy promise,' urges calm preparations
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that South Korea is seriously committed to its stated aim of going carbon neutral by 2050 to support the global fight against climate change.
He called for national efforts to attain the goal via a "calm and cool-headed" approach, speaking during a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases below 100 for 2nd day amid concerns over post-Halloween surge
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus infections stayed in double digits for the second consecutive day Tuesday, but concerns remain over cluster infections following Halloween celebrations over the weekend.
The country added 75 more COVID-19 cases, including 46 local infections, raising the total caseload to 26,807, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
One USFK family member tests positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- A dependent of an American service member stationed in South Korea tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday.
The family member, who resides in the central city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have been infected during a routine screening at a hospital inside Camp Humphreys, located in the same city, and was immediately taken to isolation, according to the U.S. military.
-----------------
Police decide not to conduct autopsy on comedian Park Ji-sun
SEOUL -- Police said Tuesday that they will not conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death of comedian Park Ji-sun at the request of her family.
Seoul Mapo Police Station said, "No foul play is suspected, as there was no sign of a break-in and what was presumed to be a suicide note was found."
-----------------
Sitting lawmaker detained over election wrongdoing allegations
CHEONGJU, South Korea -- A sitting ruling party lawmaker was put under pre-trial detention on Tuesday for alleged campaign accounting fraud and other wrongdoing ahead of the parliamentary election in April.
The detention came shortly after the Cheongju District Court in the namesake city, 120 kilometers south of Seoul, approved a detention warrant requested by prosecutors for the lawmaker based in the city.
-----------------
From goat to hero: Twins' utility man delivers clutch hit in KBO postseason
SEOUL -- As playoff heroes go, LG Twins' utility man Shin Min-jae was as unlikely and unexpected as they come.
Shin came through with a 13th-inning walkoff single for the Twins' 4-3 victory over the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Wild Card game on Monday. The 24-year-old didn't just get his first career postseason hit; it was also Shin's first plate appearance ever in the postseason, period.
