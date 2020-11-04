Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
SEOUL -- A North Korean man was taken into custody after crossing into South Korea via the eastern border, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday, amid a possibility that he could have sought to defect to the South.
The man, whose identity was withheld, was captured about 10 hours after he crossed the border in the eastern county of Goseong late Tuesday. His crossing was detected on the South's surveillance equipment, prompting the military to launch extensive search operations.
-----------------
(LEAD) Minister calls for N. Korea to restore communications lines, liaison office
SEOUL/PANMUNJOM -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Wednesday for North Korea to restore severed cross-border communications lines and resume the operation of a now-destructed joint liaison office to bring the stalled inter-Korean relations back on track.
Lee made the remarks in a speech at the opening ceremony for a tourism support center held at Panmunjom to mark the resumption of tours to the truce border village after more than a year of suspension caused by the spread of the African swine fever.
-----------------
N.K. media stresses 'undefeatable friendship' with China on U.S. election day
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday stressed the country's strengthening ties with China on the day of the U.S. presidential election, calling it an "undefeatable friendship."
"The North Korea-China ties are drawing global attention as an unprecedented and special relationship and an undefeatable friendship that cannot be broken by anything," the Tongil Sinbo, the North Korea's propaganda weekly, said in an article.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 100 again, cluster infections drag in virus fight
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus infections bounced back to over 100 three days after rising by two digits Wednesday as sporadic cluster infections from hospitals and informal gatherings continued.
The country added 118 more COVID-19 cases, including 98 local infections, raising the total caseload to 26,925, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
U.S. ambassador 'confident' next leader to continue to value alliance with S. Korea
SEOUL -- U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris said Wednesday that he believes whoever takes the White House for the next four years will value the alliance with South Korea and work to further strengthen it.
He made the comment in a video tweet shortly after the polls started closing on election day in his country, where Americans were choosing between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the next leader.
-----------------
(4th LD) SK hynix Q3 net more than doubles on Huawei effect, mobile demand recovery
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, on Wednesday reported estimate-beating third-quarter earnings on the back of a recovery in demand for mobile chips amid the pandemic.
Its net profit stood at 1.07 trillion won (US$950.4 million) in the third quarter of the year, up 117.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
Finance minister pledges utmost efforts to do his job after resignation offer was rejected
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki vowed Wednesday he will do his best to perform his duties in sync with the president after his resignation offer over a taxation issue was rejected.
"In conformity with the intention of the personnel authority, I will do my utmost to do my official duties as a deputy prime minister," Hong said during the parliamentary budget and accounts committee's interpellation session.
-----------------
S. Korea's FX reserves up for 7th straight month to fresh record high in Oct.
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign reserves climbed for the seventh straight month in October due to a rise in the value of non-dollar assets and an increase in investment returns, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's foreign reserves came to a record high of US$426.5 billion as of end-October, up $5.96 billion from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(END)
-
-
-
