Imported car sales rise 9.8 pct in Oct. amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea rose 9.8 percent in October from a year earlier due to strong demand for German cars, an industry association said Wednesday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles climbed to 24,257 units last month from 22,101 a year earlier despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
-----------------
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump was leading in five of six key battleground states, including Florida, while his Democratic rival Joe Biden was projected to win the previously Republican state of Arizona in Tuesday's tight presidential election.
Vote counting was still under way in most states, including the battleground states, but Trump was ready to claim victory in a late night press conference.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Korea's security situation expected to grow 'fluid,' Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL -- A top Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday that the Korean Peninsula's security conditions will likely be more "fluid" than ever in the coming months, potentially swayed by the results of the U.S. presidential election and North Korea's Workers' Party convention early next year.
"The fluidity of the security situation around the Korean Peninsula will increase more than ever," Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.
-----------------
Prosecutors raid Woori Bank's headquarters over fund scam case
SEOUL -- The prosecution on Wednesday raided the headquarters of Woori Bank in connection with a snowballing financial fraud scandal involving a hedge fund, officials said.
Investigators from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office raided the headquarters in central Seoul to secure materials related to Lime Asset Management.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
SEOUL -- A North Korean man was taken into custody after crossing into South Korea via the eastern border, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday, amid a possibility that he could have sought to defect to the South.
The man, whose identity was withheld, was captured more than 10 hours after he crossed the border in the eastern county of Goseong late Tuesday. His crossing was detected on the South's surveillance equipment, prompting the military to launch extensive search operations.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Minister calls for N. Korea to restore communications lines, liaison office
SEOUL/PANMUNJOM -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Wednesday for North Korea to restore severed cross-border communications lines and resume the operation of a now-destructed joint liaison office to bring the stalled inter-Korean relations back on track.
Lee made the remarks in a speech at the opening ceremony for a tourism support center held at Panmunjom to mark the resumption of tours to the truce border village after more than a year of suspension caused by the spread of the African swine fever.
-----------------
(LEAD) Finance minister pledges utmost efforts to do his job after resignation offer was rejected
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki vowed Wednesday he will do his best to perform his duties in sync with the president after his resignation offer over a taxation issue was rejected.
"In conformity with the intention of the personnel authority, I will do my utmost to do my official duties as a deputy prime minister," Hong said during the parliamentary budget and accounts committee's interpellation session.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares close higher amid U.S. election vote count
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed higher Wednesday as investors kept a watchful eye on the ongoing vote count of the U.S. presidential election. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.01 points, or 0.6 percent, to close at 2,357.32.
