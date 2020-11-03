Pan Ocean Q3 net income down 23.1 pct. to 42.1 bln won
All News 14:46 November 03, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Pan Ocean Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 42.1 billion won (US$37.1 million), down 23.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 62.9 billion won, down 0.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 7 percent to 634.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
